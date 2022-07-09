The problem with going to the movies is sometimes having to decide between really great options. Not this week, though. It’s all about “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the box office.

But if you don’t feel like leaving the house, there are some fun options to check out from the comfort of your own couch.

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “And after all that.”

Chris Hemsworth (as Thor): “Mjölnir!”

Taika Waititi (as Korg, voice): “He reclaimed his title, as the one and only Thor. Oh, spoke too soon.”

Lightning strikes again. Chris Hemsworth is back as the hunky Thor in “Thor: Love and Thunder.”

And he’s not the only one returning. Natalie Portman reprises her role as his ex, Jane Foster, but this time, she’s also wielding Thor’s magical hammer, as they both battle a bad guy who’s trying to kill all the gods.

Talia Ryder (as Claire): “I feel like we’re like the anti-broken hearts club.”

Jordan Fisher (as Aidan): “The poster children of modern relationships.”

Talia Ryder (as Claire): “The king and queen of ending things.”

Jordan Fisher (as Aidan): “I’m breaking up with you because I love you.”

Every ending is a new beginning, but in the new Netflix rom-com “Hello, Goodbye and Everything in Between,” the moral of the story might be “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

The film follows two college-bound teens who make a pact to break up before heading off to school. But one last epic date could change all of that.

Karl Urban (as Jacob Holland, voice): “A hunting ship ain’t no place for a kid.”

Zaris-Angel Hator (as Maisie Brumble, voice): “But you joined the ship when you were me age.”

Karl Urban (as Jacob Holland, voice): “Hold on, Maisie.”

Zaris-Angel Hator (as Maisie Brumble, voice): “And look at you now.”

Karl Urban (as Jacob Holland, voice): “That’s not the same thing!”

Rough seas ahead. A sea monster hunter’s life is turned upside down when a young girl stows away on his ship in “The Sea Beast.”

Not only does he have to deal with her, he also has to fight off a bunch of crazy creatures.

Karl Urban (as Jacob Holland, voice): “Monsters I can handle. We’ve got it right where we want it.”

Zaris-Angel Hator (as Maisie Brumble, voice): “Wait, Jacob.”

Karl Urban (as Jacob Holland, voice): “That one, she’ll be the death of me.”

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.