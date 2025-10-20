The new week starts with some changes as a front approaches from the North. It will be slowly move down the Florida Peninsula and produce a few showers. Some sea breeze storms possible favoring inland locations.

Keep in mind fronts will not completely clear South Florida just yet, but at least will bring more comfortable air. There will be a few showers possible through Tuesday with as the front fades nearby. By mid to late week, it should be drier with lower humidity and building breeze out of the Northeast as we watch another front.

TODAY IN THE TROPICS

Disturbance in the Eastern Caribbean is forecast to slow down while moving West. It is likely going to form into a Tropical Depression or Storm (Melissa) over the next few days. Conditions gradually improving across the Windward & Leeward Islands.

This disturbance (INVEST 98l) is forecast to continue moving West at 15-20mph and likely to slow down. This is when development will happen. Half of the models show it continuing to move West. The other half show it lifting North and impacting Hispaniola later this week. If disturbance develops quickly in the Central Caribbean, it will make an early Northward turn. If it develops slower, it gets stronger and makes late turn. Models still don’t have a good handle on what will happen. Stay tuned to your Storm Team.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7