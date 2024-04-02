Legendary musician and undisputed queen of percussion Sheila E. is hitting the road, and she making a stop right here in the Magic City.

She’s also bringing some friends along for the ride. Deco sat down with the incomparable drummer to hear all about it.

Sheila E.: “I am strong, I am fearless, I am courageous.”

Sheila E. marches to the beat of her own drum.

And now she wants you to march over to the Fillmore this Wednesday to check out her show, “Sheila E. and Friends.”

Sheila E.: “Really excited about it. Like, this is going to be crazy.”

Sheila can’t wait to hit the stage with her dad, Pete Escovedo.

Sheila E.: “No one can match up me playing with my dad, no matter who and how popular. My dad is, like, number one, he’s the man.”

The drummer is also getting help from friends like Tony Succar and Gloria Estefan.

Gloria Estefan: “We will be rocking the house with Sheila E. She’s going to have an amazing night presenting her record ‘Bailar,’ of which I’m a part of.”

Sheila E.: “The initial idea was to try to get as many of the artists that performed on my record, and I wanted to do it here in Miami. It’s special because I recorded 90% of the record here. The vibe is just, it’s dance, it’s like, put on your dancing shoes.”

And, when it comes to songs…

Celia Cruz (singing): “Pa’ mi, tú no eres na’. Tú tienes la Bemba Colorá.”

Sheila E.: “‘Bemba Colorá’ is a famous Celia Cruz song, and I always wanted to do a song of hers.”

Gloria Estafan (singing): “Pa’ mi, tú no eres na’. Tú tienes la Bemba Colorá.”

Sheila E.: “Gloria Estefan is the only person I could think of to sing that song, paying homage to an incredible queen, Ms. Celia Cruz.”

Sheila’s version of “Bemba Colorá” is the first single from her album.

Sheila E.: “It’s like a perfect time to bring in salsa with different elements, which is Bay Area, Oakland, a little bit of the funk element, a little bit of Creole in there, and it’s just that mixture with that, with salsa. It’s a new little flavor, you know.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Sheila E and Special Guests

Wednesday, April 3, 8:30 p.m.

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

1700 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

livenation.com

