DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones came together to honor a young South Florida woman who lost her life when her car plunged into a canal.

Friday evening’s memorial was something Blanche Pastore, the mother of 23-year-old Caitlynn Heron, never imagined would take place.

“She was a very hard worker and a beautiful soul. She was always a beautiful soul,” said Pastore.

The memorial service was held just days after Heron’s tragic death. Family and friends gathered at Geronimo’s Grill in Davie to honor her life.

“People that don’t even know me and my family and my daughter have been so supportive, and have reached out and said, ‘Sorry for your loss,’ and been so compassionate with me,” said Pastore. “It’s just been amazing, that kind of support that I’ve received.”

Heron died Wednesday morning when the car she was driving went off Griffin Road and into the canal near Northwest 90th Avenue in Cooper City.

Authorities said her boyfriend was in the passenger seat and freed himself to escape, but Heron was trapped inside.

“She was pronounced deceased inside the vehicle,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd.

Family and friends arrived at Geronimo’s with flowers and shared hugs, all to remember a life taken too soon. The show of support and memories shared happened at a place where Heron liked to spend time.

Now her mother hopes her memory lives on.

“Caitlynn’s a beautiful soul, and beautiful spirit, and I hope she’s here tonight,” said Pastore.

Heron’s family said that funeral arrangements have not been finalized yet.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.