MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer and several others were injured in a cruiser crash.

The crash happened on Northwest 12th Avenue and 11th Street, just after 5 a.m., Tuesday.

Video showed the damage to a black car and a marked police car involved in the crash.

Authorities said the officer, the driver and passengers in the other car were taken to the hospital.

They are all expected to be OK.

