Selena Gomez, who got engaged last year to record producer Benny Blanco, shared her joy on social media about Swift’s recent engagement to NFL player Travis Kelce.

A longtime friend of Swift’s, Gomez reshared the pop star’s engagement photos on Instagram and wrote, “When bestie gets engaged.”

Gomez also shared a post titled, “16 years later.” The images included engagement photos from both couples and a 2009 tweet from Swift, which read: “@selenagomez Real love still happens sometimes. It’s not just something we make up when we’re nine. I have to believe that. You do too.”

Just further evidence that two stars have been friends and supportive of each other for years.

During a joint appearance with Gomez on “Hot Ones” in March, Blanco said his lady love had converted him into being a Swiftie.

“Now I’m like, ‘Put that song on’—like we’re in the car, singing Taylor Swift songs from 10 years ago, and I feel free,” Blanco said.

Swift was equally supportive with Gomez got engaged, commenting on social media: “‘yes I will be the flower girl.”

