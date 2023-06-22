(WSVN) - An arrest warrant was issued for rapper Kodak Black in Broward County after he failed to submit to a random drug and alcohol test as part of his pretrial conditions.

Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was suppose to to show up for his testing appointment on June 9.

He is facing charges stemming from a 2022 arrest for allegedly trafficking oxycodone.

This is the second time this year that an arrest warrant has been issued for Black.

Back in February, he tested positive for drugs when he submitted a urine test. His attorney argued that the company responsible for the test made a mistake.

Instead of going back to jail, Black agreed to go into rehab for 30 days.

Due to breaking the terms of his pre-trial release, Black’s release was revoked.

