The coldest air of the winter season (so far) is reaching south Florida. The chill is flowing-in after the recent passage of a strong cold front, early Tuesday. For now, it’s brisk air out of the north that has us experiencing temperatures between 10 and 15 degrees below average for early January. If you’re a fan of this “rare air” (by south Florida standards) you’ll be happy to know that the cold wave won’t even peak until early on Thursday.

Miami-Dade and Broward counties will wake up to a mix of the 40’s and lower 50’s, Wednesday morning, with the coldest air across inland areas. The Florida Keys, meanwhile, will wake up to the 50’s across the entire island chain. Thursday morning? That’s when temperatures will even be slightly colder with widespread 40’s likely. If the forecast verifies, it’ll be the coldest time we’ve had in nearly 2 years (since January 16, 2023)!

The next weather change involves a turn in winds by mid-day Friday. It will happen in response to High Pressure that’s heading away from us and moving eastward. As ocean air returns, a milder stretch will occur through the first part of the weekend. Don’t get used to the warm up, though, as it will be brief. Another Cold Front is forecast to move across our area by Saturday night. Ready, or not, that will signal the next round of cooling, even though it doesn’t appear to have the same level of cold air support. Still, we’ll settle back to nights in the 50’s as the new week begins.