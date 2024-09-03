SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 47-year-old man who was last seen over three weeks ago in South Miami.

According to South Miami Police, Willie Michael Hanes was transported to the Fellowship House located at 5711 South Dixie Highway at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8. Police said that he was last seen at 12 p.m. on Aug. 8 and left the Fellowship House on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches, weighing 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt and black pants.

According to police, he meets the criteria for a “missing endangered person.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police.

