FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Singer Sean Kingston and his mother is set to appear in federal court on fraud charges on Thursday.

Sean Kingston, whose real name is Kisean Paul Anderson, and his mother, Janice Turner are facing federal and state charges as well as a lawsuit for grand theft and fraud.

In May, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and SWAT teams raided the residence the artist was renting in Southwest Ranches in connection to the state’s fraud case. Turner was arrested at the residence, while Kingston was arrested in California where he was performing.

The charges stem from a $150,000 entertainment system the artist allegedly did not pay for as well as swindling a Cadillac dealership and banks.

According to the federal indictment, Kingston and Turner falsely claimed that they executed bank wire and/or other payment transfers for the high-end items, but failed to do so. The pair allegedly kept over 1 million dollars worth of items they never paid for.

Kingston and Turner are set to appear before a federal judge for a status hearing at 10 a.m., this morning.

