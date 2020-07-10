Sea turtle saved by FWC and Coast Guard off Conch Key

(WSVN) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers pulled off a save at sea Thursday.

Shelly the sea turtle was saved off Conch Key by the FWC along with the U.S. Coast Guard.

A boater noticed the loggerhead was in distress in the water.

Shelly’s front flipper was injured after, veterinarians said, it got caught in a discarded fishing line.

The turtle will be nursed back to health at the Marathon Turtle Hospital until it’s ready to be released back into the wild.

