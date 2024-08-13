It’s about to get loud in the 305! Some of the biggest names in hip-hop are rollin’ into SoFlo for Rolling Loud.

That’s right. So get ready to tune into some of the best in the biz! But before the show goes on Deco caught up with the co-founders to get the deets on this year’s show.

Roll call. It’s gonna be a weekend of non-stop singing and dancing at the Hard Rock Stadium at this year’s Rolling Loud concert.

Matt Zingler: “We like to say Rolling Loud is the Disney World of hip hop.”

Drum-roll please. Let’s look into the ‘Future’ and see who’s going to hit the stage.

Matt Zingler: “Future is an act that our second year of Rolling Loud, he headlined and he has always been consistent for us and a pleasure to work with.”

Plus:

Matt Zingler: “We wanted to showcase talent that was really the identity of Rolling Loud and one of those artists is Travis Scott. Another act that for us is an icon and a legend and somebody that has grown immensely in the past two years, every year is Playboi Cardi.”

Rolling Loud’s gonna be extra loud this year, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

Matt Zingler: “You can just expect everybody to be there and we always have special guests in every show. You never know what we’re gonna do or what we’re gonna add.”

And you’ll never run out of things to do!

Matt Zingler: “We have really cool activations that we do with sponsors that’s more organic and appealing to our fans. Basketball courts, skate ramps, beauty bars, tattoo parlors, barbershops.”

Brrrrrrrr. The massive hip-hop festival just got a whole lot cooler, literally! The show usually happens in July but this time around it’ll take place in December.

Tariq Cherif: “Man if you live in South Florida, you know how hot it is in July. We wanted to move to December to cool it off a little bit, cause we bring a hot show.”

Rolling Loud’s gone worldwide, but its hometown is where the party is; right here in the Magic City. And it’s gotten bigger and better.

Tariq Cherif: “I mean the event itself carnival, mixed with rollercoasters, mixed with music and on top of that a ton of culture. I do think it’s an experience and a place where you can go for the day and really enjoy yourself.”

The 10th annual Rolling Loud is set for December 13th through the 15th.

