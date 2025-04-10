MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami community now has a new way to receive cutting-edge medical care.

7News cameras captured a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Thursday for the unveiling of OnMed CareStations at the Overtown Youth Center, located at 450 NW 14th St.

The stations offer private, real-time virtual meetings with licensed medical professionals and are equipped with advanced diagnostic tools, like real-time scans and remote vital signs monitoring, used for general health checkups.

NBA legend Alonzo Mourning, the founder of the Overtown Youth Center, was on hand for the ceremony.

“This is the direction that a lot of not-for-profits, especially in low social economic areas, need to go in,” he said. “This is the direction that they need to go in, in order to provide support in that particular space.”

The CareStations are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

