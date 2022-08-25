MIAMI (WSVN) - Ad time is being purchased, and the race for one of Florida’s two U.S. Senate seats are underway.

The back and forth jabs have already begun, only 76 days before Election Day.

It is already being billed as a hotly contested showdown for Republican incumbent Senator Marco Rubio and congresswoman Val Demings, a Democrat.

“You guys ready to win in November?” said Rubio.

Rubio is on the campaign trail in Tampa, along with other Republican candidates, as they kick off a statewide tour. The two-term U.S. senator was in Tampa Wednesday night, going after Demings’ record in Washington.

“We’ve got the perfect person. We got a congresswoman from Florida, who votes with Pelosi 100% of the time, and that’s what she’s done,” said Rubio. “Not even Pelosi votes with Pelosi 100% of the time. This is amazing.”

Rubio’s opponent is a current U.S. representative and former Orlando Police Chief. Demings celebrated her landslide victory Tuesday night in Orlando.

“I stand before you tonight as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate,” said Demings.

Even before she won her party’s nod, Demings called out Rubio for not showing up to vote on key issues facing Floridians.

“We dream of an America where we will do everything in our power to keep dangerous guns out of the hands of dangerous people. Do you dream of that, America?” said Demings.

Already tens of millions of dollars have poured into this heated and politically significant race, as Demmings has outspent Rubio, raking in $46 million so far to Rubio’s $36 million.

The results of this race could have a big impact on the balance of power in the Senate chamber.

“I think that this year is important for a couple of reasons. The first reason why is because we got to protect what we have here in the state of Florida,” said Rubio.

“With your help, I will be elected,” said Demings.

Demings has an event planned for Thursday in Tamarac at 7 p.m.

