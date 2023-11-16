It sure has been a wet and soggy stretch over the past 48 hours since Tuesday as a stalled front has remained draped across South Florida, driving in plenty of moisture and leading to rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorm.

The heaviest and most widespread rain occurred Wednesday afternoon into the overnight hours, leading to flooding and ponding on some roadways and dropping several inches of rainfall.

Since Tuesday morning, many locations received 5 to almost 10 inches of rainfall across South Florida and the Florida Keys.

Miami International Airport received about 7.5 inches of rain on Wednesday, which crushed the old record. Marathon also had record rainfall on Wednesday.

As the rain comes to an end this Thursday morning, winds will ramp up. It mainly due to a develop, non-tropical low tracking from the Florida Straits to the northwestern Bahamas today. The National Hurricane Center gives this low just a 10% chance of becoming a tropical or sub-tropical storm.

This low is becoming stronger and more organized, and is funneling stronger winds along the east coast of Florida.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for coastal Miami-Dade and Broward and the upper Florida Keys through 1PM today for gusts up to 60 mph. The rest of the mainland is under a Wind Advisory for gusts up to 50 mph until 4PM.

During times of high tide, coastal flooding will be possible due to this strong, onshore flow and the ongoing King Tides.

Winds will gradual improve as the day progresses, with a lighter breeze back in place by Friday.

As far as the forecast is concerned going forward, besides some areas of light rain lingering this Thursday morning, conditions will turn drier with partly sunny skies.

That will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather ahead with sunshine, mostly dry conditions and high temperatures hovering in the low to mid 80s through early next week!