Quiet Waters Park becomes vaccination site for anyone 16 and older

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A new COVID-19 vaccination site in Deerfield Beach is providing residents a shot at prevention.

The testing site at Quiet Waters Park turned into a drive-thru vaccination site, Monday.

It is open to people ages 16 and up. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian there to sign a consent form.

The site is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and closes on Fridays and Saturdays. Appointments are required.

For more information about vaccination sites in Broward County, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

