Quiet, for now

On the heels of a nice and seasonal weekend, we have some changes in sight. A distant cold front has made it into north Florida. Eventually, it will play a role in our weather to the south!

Since the front is expected to stall out on Monday (over north central Florida) it’s going to be too far away trigger rain directly across our region. Still, a few stray showers could pop up in the warm and humid air that’s in advance of the front.

More noticeable changes arrive on Tuesday as the front approaches. At this point, we’re only looking for scattered-type showers and storms impacting south Florida. The heaviest and steadiest rain will stay to our north around a developing area of low pressure. It exits off the northeast Florida coastline as Tuesday continues.

The cold front is forecast to make a push southward. Once it crosses, drier air will be able to filter in. What about cooling potential? Only a small cool down is coming (on the order of about 5-degrees). By Wednesday morning, the comfortable air will be in place along with a nice bright sky.