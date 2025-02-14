The long holiday weekend is here and it will feature some changes!

As of this Friday afternoon, a weakening front has stalled across the lake region of Florida, keeping South Florida on the warm side of it. As another winter storm moves into the middle of the country, that will cause the front to reverse direction, heading back north as a warm front and therefore aiding in another bout of warming temperatures over the weekend.

Both Saturday and Sunday are looking beautiful with sunshine along with a gusty breeze. Sunday will be the warmest day with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

For those of you planning to travel up to Daytona Beach for the Daytona 500 on Sunday, there will be a weakening line of showers and thunderstorms that will push through the area as the afternoon progresses. Depending on how this line evolves, showers will be possible during the second half of the race.

Then on Monday, which is Presidents’ Day, another weak front will arrive from that aforementioned next winter storm. This front will have further southward progress but will stall just to our south. This will prevent a significant cooldown and will trap some moisture across the region.

Therefore, isolated to scattered showers will be possible Monday into Tuesday along with more clouds than sunshine.

It then turns warmer Wednesday into Thursday before another front arrives. It is too early to know whether that front will usher in a big drop in temperatures but that potential does exist. Stay tuned!