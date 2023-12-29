NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for a pair of thieves who, they said, are going around a North Miami neighborhood and stealing packages from people’s front porches.

Surveillance video shows two individuals carefully creeping up to a home Friday morning that had a go-cart parked out in the front.

The homeowner said they heard noises coming from the outside of his property and turned the lights on, prompting the subjects to run away.

But this is not the first time this North Miami home, located in the area of Northeast 125th Street and Fourth Avenue was targeted.

Just a month prior to Friday’s incident, the same house was hit by a package thief. This porch pirate got away with $280 in Christmas gifts.

Area residents said they are not a bit surprised.

“Nope, absolutely not,” said Myron Roberts.

Roberts, who has lived in the area 1997, said that in the past 26 years, he’s had three break-ins.

“I had several packages stolen from my front door, and then I had my car which was broken in at least three times,” he said.

Roberts not only has cameras installed outside his home, but he is also a part of the neighborhood Crime Watch program. However, keeping an eye on every front porch package drop is nearly impossible.

“Get a job,” advises Roberts to the package thieves.

He hopes it’s a job that doesn’t include ripping off hardworking people.

“This economy is tough, and it’s very hard to be working so hard, and then somebody just comes and takes things from you so easily,” said Roberts.

The homeowner that was targeted twice in a month has filed a police report, but as of Friday evening, nobody has been caught.

If you have any information on these thefts or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.