Miami foodies and party people, listen up. There’s a sizzling new addition to the South Beach food and nightlife scene, and it’s set to spice up your life. For more, let’s go to the spiciest man we know: Alex Miranda.

Andrés Carne de Res is a legendary South American hot spot famous for its mix of mouthwatering dishes and live entertainment. Lucky for us, we got to join in on all the fun.

Dinner and a show, anyone? That’s exactly what you can expect at Andrés Carne de Res.

This is the Colombian eatery’s first U.S. location.

Jose Ajkay: “Andres on Lincoln Road is the place to be. For us, we want to be memorable, we want to be a part of the city, we want to be a part of the magic of Lincoln Road, and we have the magic as a restaurant.”

And the party restaurant turns into a nightclub that will make you want to dance before your appetizer hits the table. It’s a fiesta filled with flavors, sounds and sights.

Jose Ajkay: “We have a band — salsa, merengue. We do a lot of Latin-inspired entertainment.”

But you don’t have to wait for the band to have some fun. The magic starts the moment they arrive with shots of rum.

Diner: “Salud!”

Don’t indulge too much, because you’re going to want to remember the food.

Jose Ajkay: “We do charcoal grill, we are good on our grill. We have very good meat.”

Behold the Lomo al Trapo.

: “The Lomo al Trapo is one of the iconic dishes. It’s a tenderloin wrapped in a cloth with salt, and when you open it, it’s beautiful.”

Other house faves include the chicharrones and the Arepa de Choclo, which is filled with mozzarella cheese.

But you can’t forget the drinks.

Jose Ajkay: “The bar favorites in Andrés would be the Mandarino, which is a mandarin-based cocktail with vodka, and we have the Mojito of Andrés, which is beautiful, because we’re going to serve it in a bowl.”

Drink a couple of these, and you might you might start seeing things … like Freddie Mercury.

“Freddie Mercury” (singing): “We will we will rock you.”

On your way out, don’t forget to stop by the gift shop.

Jose Ajkay: “You can buy a piece of Andrés and take it home, so you’ll remember you had a great experience at your ‘home.'”

Eduardo: “I feel like I’m in Colombia right now. I’m coming back as soon as I can. Maybe tomorrow!”

Andrés also has a rooftop and a takeout area that will be opening soon.

FOR MORE INFO:

Andrés Carne de Res

455 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-701-1335

andresmiami.us

