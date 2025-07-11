NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Ten members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office could soon lose their jobs following an internal affairs investigation into authorities’ response to a killing spree that rocked a Tamarac community, 7News has learned.

According to the president of the Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association, a policy board within BSO has recommended the terminations of 10 deputies and sergeants. This recommendation trggers the process that will ulrimately decide whether or not these 10 employees will be terminated.

The decision comes after, investigators said, 43-year-old Nathan Gingles shot and killed his estranged wife, her father and their neighbor along the 5700 block of Plum Bay Parkway, back on Feb. 16.

Prior to the massacre, Gingles’ wife, Mary Catherine Gingles, made more than a dozen phone calls to BSO complaining about Nathan and fearing for her life.

In a news conference, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said his deputies and his department had fallen short.

Nathan, a U.S. Army veteran, faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and murder.

The fallout since the incident has been ongoing, with at least 15 deputies disciplined in some way.

In a statement, the president of the Broward Deputy Sheriffs Association wrote:

“These excessive punishments demonstrate an overreaction by the Sheriff, where gaps in the agency’s capabilities have been exposed, along with many systemic and institutional processes in need of better oversight and/or revision. Employees who have dedicated their lives to protecting this community throughout their police careers have been sacrificed as political cover for the failures of the systems and processes of the agency at large. This is an overreaction for public effect that does nothing to prevent the next tragedy. The termination of many of these heroes does nothing to make the people of Broward County safer.”

The statement also says this disciplinary action is biased, and it is scapegoating these deputies because of what happened Feb. 16.

