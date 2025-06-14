MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating an overnight police-involved shooting in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood that left two people dead, including an armed subject, and a third person injured.

According to City of Miami Police, officers responded to a call about a disturbance near Northwest First Court and 23rd Street, at around 3:05 a.m. on Saturday.

“Officers observed a male who was armed. Subsequently, shots were fired,” said Miami Police Officer Michael Vega.

The gunman and a woman were taken to Ryder Trauma Center, where they were pronounced dead, investigators said.

Detectives said a man suffered a hand injury but is expected to recover. No officers were injured.

The shooting took place as multiple bars and clubs in the area began to close, causing a crowd of people to form on the street.

“I just heard a lot of gunshots, about 10 gunshots firing back and forth,” said a witness. “Next thing you know, you just see a bunch of people running. It was cars skirting off, and there was a lot of noise. A lot of police came right after.”

Police closed off Northwest 22nd and 23rd streets between Second Avenue and Miami Court while they investigated.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene as they attempt to determine the circumstances surrounding the initial disturbance.

“There’s a lot to investigate in this case, there’s a lot of witnesses that were present,” said Vega.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the ongoing investigation.

