MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - An intersection takeover took place in Miami Gardens Saturday morning.

According to witnesses, an officer’s vehicle was struck by fireworks at NE 2nd Court and Miami Gardens Drive.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene in a black Jeep Cherokee with four suspects with ski masks.

“I was waiting for the food, and after we ordered it, there was someone doing doughnuts,” said a witness. “The police officer was just backing up here, and then he just hit the car. So, after he hit the car, he just left.”

One damaged vehicle was left on the scene after it struck the police car and was towed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.