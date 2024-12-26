BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Palm Beach woman was dealing with holiday heartache after a Grinch took her Christmas decorations, but police officers went above and beyond to deliver a holiday surprise.

Officer-worn body camera video captured Boynton Beach Police officers showing up at the home of Marise Bracey on Nov. 29.

“It’s Officer Cox and Officer Coppini again. We just wanted to come check on and see if everything is going all right for you guys,” one of the officers told Bracey. “Any change?”

“Not a change,” said Bracey.

“OK,” said the officer.

“Thank you,” said Bracey.

“Well, we felt bad about what happened,” said the officer.

Just days before Thanksgiving, Bracey said, her Christmas decorations were stolen from her yard.

“[The thief] came right through my gate, just jumped my gate with a hoodie on. My thing was still – my ornament was still light up, so he just unplugged it, throw it over, and then he jump over, pick it up and keep moving,” she said.

Soon after, Bracey said, the thief came back and stole another ornament.

“I was mad. I went to run around the circle, run the neighborhood,” she said. “It was too late then, but still. But anyway, it was gone.”

Bracey said she understands they’re just decorations but they meant a lot to her.

“When I see them, the image of me, you see it as unique, and it was me. That’s what I bought them for,” she said.

Bummed out by the ordeal – she never expected what happened next.

“So I got a little something for you, all right? I got you a little gift,” said one of the officers who visited Bracey.

“What?” said Bracey.

“I got you another decoration,” said the officer.

“He said, ‘I got you something.’ I thought he’d catch the guy. I said, ‘OK.’ He said, ‘I got [a decoration].’ I said, ‘No, you didn’t have to do that,'” said Bracey.

“It’s probably not going to be as nice as the ones you had, but I couldn’t let you go the whole holiday season without your decoration,” said the officer.

The officers surprised Bracey with a new decoration.

“I can’t believe you all,” Bracey told the officers.

“Of course, here you go. I think it’s a snowman,” the officer said.

“I’ll think of them when I look at the snowman,” said Bracey.

Boynton Beach Police are still searching for those responsible for taking Bracey’s decorations.

If you have any information on this theft, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.