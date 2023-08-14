MIAMI (WSVN) - An alarming attack at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami led police to arrest a man and sent a woman to the hospital with stab wounds.

According to City of Miami Police, 34-year-old Richard Jin was making lewd comments to a woman at Bayside, at around 7:35 p.m., Saturday.

When the woman tried to record him, investigators said, Jim took her smartphone, tackled her and stabbed her in the arm and the leg.

Officers placed Jin under arrest and booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. He faces several charges, including attempted felony murder.

The victim was taken to the hospital. She is expected to be OK.

