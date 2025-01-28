MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was stabbed in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood after an argument with passengers he was giving a paid ride to escalated into violence, police said.

Officers responded to the scene at 637 SW 10th Ave. at around 12:10 p.m., Tuesday, and found a man suffering from a stab wound. The victim, who was alert and conscious, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s emergency room for treatment.

According to investigators, the victim had agreed to give a ride to a male and female couple. When he stopped at a family member’s house before continuing the trip, an argument broke out, police said.

The victim reportedly told the couple to exit the vehicle and attempted to forcibly remove them when the female passenger stabbed him with a knife.

