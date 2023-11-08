MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting turned deadly in Miami Gardens, with police discovering the lifeless body of a man who fell victim to multiple gunshots.

The incident unfolded shortly before midnight Wednesday at a gas station located along the 700 block of Northwest 183rd Street.

Police surrounded the scene as they launched an investigation into the shooting, but the shooter had already fled the area after opening fire.

Details surrounding this incident remain under investigation.

