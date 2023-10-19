FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A chaotic chain of events in Florida City left a driver dead and left one person injured, police said.

Miami-Dade Police units arrived at the scene of a rollover crash in the River Oaks townhome community, near Southwest 336th Street and 180th Avenue, Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators an officer with MDPD Robbery Intervention Detail was at a nearby gas station and attempted to speak with the driver for an unknown reason.

Police said the driver slammed the door of his car and fled, in the process striking a female victim in the parking lot. Her condition is unknown.

Investigators said another RID officer tried to stop the driver. Moments later, the motorist made a U-turn, lost control of the vehicle and ran up in the grass outside of a home, flipping over several times before slamming into the wall of the home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as an officer stood guard near a handgun that was located about half a block away from the home. Back at the scene, a large hole in the side of the home was also visible.

Police said it remains unknown whether the driver tossed the weapon or if it fell from the car after he lost control.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.