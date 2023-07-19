MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) -

A police car was involved in a crash in the area of northwest 57th Avenue and 150th Street in Miami Lakes.

Around 9 p.m., a Miami-Dade cruiser and a white sedan collided, Tuesday.

7News captured the incident showing the area where the accident took place.

If there were injuries, they were minor and no one was transported.

All southbound lanes of 57th Avenue were closed.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.