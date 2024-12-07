The first full weekend of December is here and it’s looking picture perfect!

Another cold front made its passage through South Florida early Friday night and will lock in the comfortable and pleasant conditions for a few more days across South Florida.

Many mainland locations are waking up Saturday morning to temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s courtesy of a wind out of the northwest. This key wind direction will change starting this weekend, however, a sign of a warming weather pattern.

At least for this afternoon, it will be milder by a few degrees with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Expect sunshine and additional clouds at times for the afternoon hours.

Then overnight tonight, we return to an onshore breeze out of the northeast. This will allow for higher temperatures with widespread lows in the low to mid 60s expected with few to no locations dropping into the 50s.

By Sunday, however, not much changes with highs very similar as Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Starting Monday, a more notable warming trend develops with highs the first half of the week in the 80s and lows closer to the 70s — a big reversal from the highs we had earlier this week.

This is in advance of another cold front set to arrive Wednesday night. Unlike the past several fronts, this one is poised to feature more moisture and so we actually will have the chance for some showers during the day Wednesday. How much rain remains yet to be seen but the odds of at least some rainfall continue to rise..

Then behind this not front will be another drop in temperatures but this drop will likely be brief.