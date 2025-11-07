MIAMI (WSVN) - A man wanted on homicide charges in Pennsylvania was arrested in Miami, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, 37-year-old Harvey Scott was taken into custody on Nov. 4 by the U.S. Marshal’s Florida Caribbean Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force.

Scott is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Deglin St. Clair on June 18 in the 1700 block of Wesley Street in Wilkinsburg.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Paul Court housing complex, and investigators identified Scott as the suspect through witness interviews and evidence collected at the scene.

Scott is charged with homicide, persons not to possess a firearm, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.