Pembroke Pines man shot, shooter at large

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Pembroke Pines.

The shooting happened at approximately 3 a.m. at a Miami Grill near Pines Boulevard and North University Drive, early Saturday morning.

Police said they found the victim inside the restaurant with an apparent gunshot wound to his hip area.

He was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Officials are still searching for the shooter.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

