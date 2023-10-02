PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.

The incident occurred along the 1000 block of SW 184th Avenue, around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

UPDATE: Southbound traffic along SW 184 Avenue will be temporarily diverted, just south of Pines Boulevard. Please avoid the area until our investigation is complete. https://t.co/7Bz0Qr0eHa — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 2, 2023

The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes of SW 184 Avenue, from Pembroke Road to SW 14th Street, are shutdown as officers conduct their traffic investigation. Drivers ARE urged to avoid the area until the roadway is reopened.

