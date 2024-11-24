(WSVN) - Cheese makes everything better! This morning, we’re giving a classic chicken dish a cheesy twist as we grab a Bite with Belkys!

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts (about 8 ounces each)

salt and black pepper

1 1/4 cups panko breadcrumbs

3/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnishing

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp garlic powder

Method of Preparation:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Pat chicken dry with a paper towel, then carefully slice each breast in half horizontally, forming 2 thin cutlets. (You’ll have 4 pieces in total.)

Using a meat mallet or rolling pin, pound the cutlets until 1/4-inch thick.

In a large, shallow bowl or rimmed plate combine the panko, parmesan, parsley, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Mix and then add oil and toss until the breadcrumbs are evenly coated.

Working one at a time, brush each chicken cutlet on one side, dip it mayo side down into the breading mix pressing gently to coat the chicken. Cover the other sided with mayo and then flip over and repeat so both sides end up coated in breading.

Place the breaded chicken on the prepared pan and bake 20 to 25 minutes, turn the pan around halfway through the cooking process until browned and cooked through.

Sprinkle with parsley garnish and serve.

