National Dog Day is this coming Monday. It’s a day dedicated to showing some extra love to your furry bestie, so if you’re looking to have a ball with your pup, we know of a couple of fun events in Miami and Fort Laudy. From ball pit fun on the ground to rooftop splash pads, this is the time to paw-ty!

There are tons of ways to show your supawstar pup some love in SoFlo.

Vanessa De Las Casas, owner, The Woof Republic: “International Dog Day is meant to be a day where you really appreciate your dog, your friend’s dog, your parent’s dog, the dog that you see walking down the street. It’s just a day for them.”

Over at Miami’s Worldcenter, Downtown Dog Days is going down Sunday. At this outdoor event, PETCHEFY and The Woof Republic teamed up to throw a doggy bash.

Jeff Christian, co-founder, PETCHEFY: “We believe in community. We believe in the dog community here in Miami. There’s really nothing like it for dog owners, which is exciting for us. The local businesses that have dog treats and other dog products are all going to be there.”

Your best partner in crime can sniff around a full day of free activities.

Vanessa De Las Casas: “We’re really excited, because at Downtown Dog Days, we’re going to have a lot of dog activities such as doggy canvas painting, and even a backdrop for you to take a picture with your pet. If you don’t have any pets and are thinking of getting one, not only can you meet some of them there.”

Doggie guest (voice of): “Spoil me. I woof you.”

At Fort Lauderdale’s Kimpton Shorebreak Beach Resort, they’re love bombing pups with a doggie party on Monday.

Frank Netzel, general manager, Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort: “Kimpton hotels are extremely dog friendly. We invite all furry friends here, so we want to take full advantage of the day to have a fiesta for the dogs, have them come up here, all party together.”

This fur-bulous fiesta will be at the wooftop lounge, Escape.

And for human guests, they’re serving up special cocktails for Yappy Hour.

Frank Netzel: “As you can tell, we have one of the best views, not only Fort Lauderdale, all of Broward. We’re going to have a pop-up cool off station, a little pop-up table for the Green Paws store, They’re going to be giving out a couple of free samples, and also, for the first 40 furry friends that join us, we have little goodie bags.

Johanna Berumen: “She’s just figuring out what water’s like. I think she’s very interested. She loves it. It’s a great place to bring your pup and meet all of the other little puppies, and it’s just a really wonderful place for her to be.”

Downtown Dog Days is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Shorebreak’s Yappy Hour starts at 6 p.m. on Monday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Downtown Dog Days

Sunday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Miami Worldcenter

650 NE 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33132

https://downtowndogdays.com/

On the Wooftop National Dog Day Yappy Hour

Monday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m.

Escape Rooftop

Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

2900 Riomar St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

https://theescaperooftopbar.com/

