WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two thieves after cameras captured them stealing a boat in South Florida. Now, the owner simply wants their boat back.

From the surveillance video, the suspect was seen hitching a trailer with a 22-foot Sea Swirl onto the back of his Ford explorer, Sunday.

“They came around again at 8:30, that’s when they took the whole boat, we can see footage of it,” said Angel Pinto, the boat’s owner. “We see a lady with black hair.”

The black haired woman that was seen is accused of being the suspect’s accomplice. However, the suspect, a man, who was seen wearing a white fishing hat, jeans, a gray shirt and glasses, first came to the lot where the boat was being held in the middle of the day.

“It was a 6:30 p.m. when we first caught them on camera in the footage,” Pinto said. “They started by cutting the gates and then the locks on the gates, and then he was just inspecting the boat.”

The suspect was inspecting the boat that was parked in a lot next to Auto Prestige Imports, located at 2359 S State Road 7.

The area is a warehouse district, which has led the owner to believe that the suspect may work nearby.

“Probably people from around here,” Pinto said. “He inspected the boat, and my brother had left it, for security, with the motor down. So he got in the boat, he turned the switch on and then he put the motors up. So he knew what he was doing.”

Pinto said that the Sea Swirl Center Console fishing boat, with the registration number of FL1677LW, is worth around $20,000.

The license plate of the suspect’s Ford was also captured on video, which Pinto learned was an old tag from 2007.

“It was reactivated [in] December,” he said.

Pinto is now hoping that someone knows something and recognizes the two suspects.

“It hurts, you know, it’s sad that these type of people exist in this world,” he said. “We just hope, we don’t hope anything bad for them, but, you know, just get them. Ge them.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.