Tropical moisture will stream in across South Florida for one more day.

Florida is sitting on the western edge of a high pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean. The clockwise winds drag moisture from the Caribbean and drops it across the Bahamas & South Florida.

Thursday’s Rain Totals

Most of the heavy rain fell across Southern Miami Dade County with some areas receiving over 2 inches.

Friday should be the last day, over the next seven, with above average rain chances. Typical probabilities are forecast for next week.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox