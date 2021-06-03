Tropical moisture will stream in across South Florida for one more day.

Florida is sitting on the western edge of a high pressure system in the Atlantic Ocean. The clockwise winds drag moisture from the Caribbean and drops it across the Bahamas & South Florida.

Thursday’s Rain Totals

Most of the heavy rain fell across Southern Miami Dade County with some areas receiving over 2 inches.

Friday should be the last day, over the next seven, with above average rain chances. Typical probabilities are forecast for next week.