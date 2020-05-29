No-swim advisory issued for Oleta River State Park in North Miami

A no-swim advisory has been issued at Oleta River State Park Beach and nearby areas following a sewage spill.

Officials issued the advisory on Friday.

Other recreational activities, including fishing and boating, should also be avoided.

Non-flushable items, such as wipes, and recent heavy rains, caused a 10,000 gallon spillage at a nearby wastewater treatment plant.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.