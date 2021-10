FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Nikolas Cruz will be appearing back in court Wednesday.

The 23-year-old will plead guilty to all charges against him in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018, where 17 people lost their lives.

Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

