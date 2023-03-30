Bosses don’t always make your job easy, but for character R.M. Renfield, his boss has some deadly demands. In the upcoming film “Renfield,” the character is sick and tired of taking orders from Count Dracula and wants out of being his servant.

The movie stars Nic Cage and Nick Hoult, who we caught up with at the film’s premiere, and you can count on us to give you all the juicy details.

Nicholas Hoult (as R.M. Renfield): “Sorry to interrupt.”

Brandon Scott Jones (as Mark): “Are you OK?”

Nicholas Hoult (as R.M. Renfield): “I need to get out of a toxic relationship.”

R.M. Renfield’s relationship with his boss is far from easy.

Nicolas Cage (as Count Dracula): “Some call me the Dark One, others the Lord of Death.”

His boss also happens to be Count Dracula, played by Nic Cage, who demands the lives of innocent people to quench his thirst for blood.

Nicolas Cage (as Count Dracula): “I want a handful of nuns, a busload of cheerleaders.”

The thirst for blood ended at the New York City premiere, and the cast was ready for a fang-tastic good time.

Dracula wouldn’t have liked all the flash and cameras around, but he would have approved of the vamped-up black carpet that matches his soul.

Nicholas Hoult: “I’m feeling good, I’m happy to be here. This is exciting; hopefully people like the movie.”

Dracula and Renfield may have had a toxic relationship on screen, but off screen, it was all laughs between actors Nick Hoult and Nic Cage.

Nicolas Cage: “Well, I just had a lot of laughs with Nick Hoult. I mean, he’s just got impeccable timing.”

Nicholas Hoult: “We made a movie together when I was 14, I played his son, in the movie called ‘The Weather Man.’ I learned a lot when I was 14, but as an adult, going back to work with him again and having more of an appreciation of his filmography, the work he’s done, and the iconic characters he’s created, I felt really lucky.”

According to Nic Cage, Dracula and Renfield didn’t always hate each other.

Nicolas Cage: “I’m sure those two had a lot of fun together in a very mischievous and naughty way. Now the relationship has turned sour, and Renfield wants out.”

The one to help him get out is Rebecca Quincy, a cop, played by Awkwafina.

Awkwafina (as Rebecca Quincy): “You’re never really going to be free until you face him.”

Nicholas Hoult (as R.M. Renfield): “I will no longer tolerate abuse.”

Oh, and I also have to mention, there’s more than just one bad guy in this movie. Ben Schwartz plays Teddy Lobo, a mob enforcer.

Ben says he loves that the film has a little bit of everything.

Ben Schwartz: “There’s action, there’s comedy, there’s gore, there’s horror, so I think us mixing all of those things together and threading the needle just right is what people will take away and love. Plus, I get to be a bad guy. I never get to be a bad guy.”

Nicholas Hoult (as R.M. Renfield): “I deserve happiness.”

Nicolas Cage (as Count Dracula): “Let me explain something to you, OK? You deserve all this suffering!”

Unfortunately for Renfield, Dracula won’t let him go without a fight.

Awkwafina (as Rebecca Quincy): “: “You know when something crazy happens and someone’s like, ‘It’s OK, I’ve seen way worse?’ Everything I’ve seen you do today is going to be my way worse!”

“Renfield” sinks its fangs into theaters starting April 14.

