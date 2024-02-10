HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Newborn patients at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit are getting into the holiday spirit ahead of Valentine’s Day.

The smallest patients in Friday were seen wearing adorable outfits for the lovely occasion.

The babies were dressed up as baby raccoons, love bugs, and even Cupid.

The dress-up is all part of an effort to spread joy during a difficult time in their young lives and to remind them and their parents that there is lots of love out there.

