SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to attend an event at a synagogue in Surfside as part of his South Florida visit, a stop that will shut down part of Collins Avenue.

According to Israeli media outlets, the prime minister is expected to meet with evangelical leaders at his hotel at around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, then he will be heading to the Shul of Bal Harbour, located at 9540 Collins Ave., to attend the event.

Netanyahu is set to meet with lawmakers, Jewish and community leaders, and local students at the event.

As a result, Collins Avenue will be closed to vehicular and foot traffic between 93rd and 96th streets, with nearby streets also facing impacts, Surfside officials said.

Street parking was already off limits at 6 a.m., as police prepared to shut down the roadway; those closures are expected to begin at around 10 a.m.

In preparation for the road closure, Surfside officials said, trucks will start to be turned around by 86th and 87th streets starting at 8 a.m.

The impending gridlock comes just days after Netayahu’s meeting with President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, which has since been characterized as a strong display of unity.

“There’s very little difference in what we’re looking at and where we want to be, where we want to go,” Trump said Monday.

During that meeting, the president vowed to rebuild Gaza “as quickly as we can,” but only if Hamas disarms.

“They’re going to be given a short period of time to disarm, but if they don’t disarm — as they agreed to do, they agreed to it — then they’ll be held to pay, for them, and we don’t want that,” said Trump.

Israeli officials maintained they won’t withdraw more troops from Gaza until Hamas demobilizes.

Trump pushed back when asked whether Netanyahu is stalling.

“Israel’s lived up to the plan, 100%,” he said.

Israeli media reported that Netanyahu is expected to fly back to Israel Thursday afternoon.

For more information on the road closures in Surfside, click here.

