Nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases reported by FDOH Saturday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 132,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 3,390 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 132,545 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,585 from Friday’s update.

There are now 31,562 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 14,046 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 12,928, and 204 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 14,136 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.