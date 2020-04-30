National Guard to be stationed at non-profit’s headquarters to help feed South Floridians

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Florida National Guard has stepped in to help meet the rising demand of families in need.

A total of 45 soldiers will be stationed at two Feeding South Florida headquarters to help sort and pack family meal boxes, as well as assisting with the receiving and shipping docks.

They will be working every day for the next week serving hundreds of thousands of people across South Florida.

