NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elementary school in Northwest Miami-Dade now showcases a pivotal moment in the county’s Black history.

Community leaders honored Frances Johnson in a mural that was unveiled Saturday at Earlington Heights Elementary.

Johnson was one of the first Black parents in Miami-Dade to walk her children into an all-white school following desegregation in 1961.

Her only surviving son, Lorenzo Johnson, said the mural will be a daily reminder to students of the bravery so many had as they fought for equality in this neighborhood and throughout this country.

“Some kids don’t know where they came from. We always think that where you came from has a value to it,” he said. “If you see the picture there, she’s standing tall, walking her kids in there, and I’m just so proud and happy to have this going on today for my mother.”

The mural features Johnson at the top with other members of her family painted below.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.