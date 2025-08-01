ANACONDA, Mont. (AP) — The ATF says multiple people have been shot at a Montana business, and authorities are searching for a suspect.

Officials warned people to avoid the area of Anaconda. The suspect’s home was cleared by a SWAT team and the suspect was still at large, the Granite County Sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

Authorities have yet to release details about what led to the shooting or the conditions of those who were injured.

Sandra Barker, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Salt Lake City office, which covers Montana, said the FBI is assisting in the response to the shooting but referred questions about it to local authorities.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.