Following damp, dreary and soggy conditions throughout our Friday, the storm system responsible for that misery has departed off to our north and east. This system will still have some influence on our weather, however, but it will be for the better this time.

That low is now pulling in a warmer and muggier air mass out of the southwest, leading to above average temperatures and also brighter and drier conditions.

For our Saturday, expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s paired with a gusty wind out of the southwest at times.

Then on Sunday, it turns a tad warmer with highs across mainland South Florida reaching the mid 80s ahead of the next cold front. That front will approach in the evening and will spawn a broken line of showers after sunset.

This is the same front that will usher in very cold temperatures across much of the country by early next week.

Unfortunately for cold weather fans, this front will only feed in slightly below average temperatures for a brief time in South Florida.

That will take place on MLK Day, which is also trending wetter as moisture gets caught up behind the front that will be located just to our south Monday. This means, expect mostly cloudy skies and soggy conditions with rain at times.

It turns briefly warmer Tuesday with scattered showers and even the potential for some thunderstorms before a second front arrives Tuesday night, leading to gusty winds, more showers and slight dip in temperatures Wednesday.

The weather pattern should then turn a bit quieter by the end of next week.