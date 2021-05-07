Mother’s Day Weekend

A front cleared South Florida, and after some strong storms on Friday, our weather should be pleasant over the next 48 hours. The front should sit across the Florida Straits with high pressure building in the Gulf. This will make for breezy conditions across the area and drop our humidity levels.

Mother’s Day

The front will continue to sag south while high pressure slides East. This will keep the breeze up along the coast and could make for a fast moving shower.

The Humidity returns

Warmer temps return by next week along with muggy conditions

Tropical activity!

The National Hurricane Center was following an area of low pressure in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. As of Friday night they were giving it a 60% chance for development in orange area. Their hurricane season starts May 15th. It could be an early start for them.