MIAMI (WSVN) - The mother of 17-year-old Dominic Ferrell is sharing her pain following the fatal stabbing of her son in a Brickell high-rise just two weeks ago.

Ferrell’s mother, Cristine Maron, spoke to the media Monday morning alongside her attorney, announcing their plan to file a wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the Icon in Brickell, the apartment building where the murder took place.

Attorney Michael Haggard revealed that Ferrell’s killer had been attended to by fire rescue at the building while not being a resident and was still not acknowledged by security.

“An assailant goes to the Icon and is in the lobby for several hours. Never approached by anyone, never approached by a security guard by anyone, and is allowed to be there,” said Haggard. “Where fire rescue is called, and treat someone with flashing lights. That is not a resident and no one intervenes.”

Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Kyril Keh, was in town from Arizona and didn’t know the victim.

They say he trespassed and took the elevator to the 34th floor and knocked on several doors before entering the unit where Ferrell was sleeping and was ultimately stabbed to death.

Kehl was later found dead at a nearby construction site.

Ferrell’s mother is heartbroken and described her son as an old soul who was taken from her in the worst way possible.

“My family is completely shattered and broken as we grieve his loss and try to pick up the pieces,” said Maron. “Dominic was so very special to us in many ways. Dominic was kind, he was thoughtful, smart, athletic. He drew people in and had the ability to connect with anyone.”

His mother also revealed that they will start a scholarship in his name.

It could take a couple of months for the lawsuit to be filed, says the law firm, as now a full investigation must take place to review all security footage and get to the bottom of what happened that night.

