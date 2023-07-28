Today in the Tropics

Showers and storms with a tropical wave located in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean are increasing and NHC has bumped the chance to a 60% of this area developing during the next 7 days.

Tropical wave producing disorganized showers and storms across Nicaragua and Honduras has a low chance to form.

Weak low pressure around Florida has no chance to form, but still being monitored by NHC. It just pulling up tropical moisture leaving the air ripe for rain.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7